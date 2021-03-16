Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) by 512.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,336 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $21,492,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,002,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APXT stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Apex Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

