AppCoins (APPC) Achieves Market Cap of $32.04 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $32.04 million and $8.53 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00049047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.57 or 0.00651060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025943 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035124 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,388,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,388,343 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

