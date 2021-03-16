Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $345.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

