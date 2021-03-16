ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

NYSE MT opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

