Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Ardagh Group has increased its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ardagh Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ardagh Group to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of ARD opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

