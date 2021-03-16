Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 124.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ares Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ares Management by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,847,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $12,509,738.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,040 shares of company stock valued at $27,950,301. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.