Ares Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,219 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,451% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

NYSE ARES opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $12,509,738.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,958,701.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,040 shares of company stock worth $27,950,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

