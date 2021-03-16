Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in February

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,378,500 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the February 11th total of 8,053,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARNGF shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

ARNGF stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

