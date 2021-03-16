Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Shares Gap Down to $7.90

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.34. Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARDS shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

