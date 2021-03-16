Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 16,752 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in One Stop Systems were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,431.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of OSS opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.06 million, a P/E ratio of 210.05 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

