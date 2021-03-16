Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 27,553 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,128 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,553 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.