Ariel Investments LLC Buys 18,792 Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in AstroNova were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 362,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 78,638 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

ALOT stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 million, a P/E ratio of -88.85, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AstroNova, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

AstroNova Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

