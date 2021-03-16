Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,555 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.49% of Capital Southwest worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSWC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $437.10 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Hovde Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

