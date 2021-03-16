Ariel Investments LLC Sells 148,807 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 148,807 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vodafone Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,329,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,395,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

