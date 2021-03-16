Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 623,600 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the February 11th total of 381,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ AACQ opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30. Artius Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,880,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $17,188,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Artius Acquisition by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after buying an additional 1,311,569 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,522,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

