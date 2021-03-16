Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 580 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

