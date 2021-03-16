Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.10.

NYSE AMP opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $233.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.12.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

