Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,727.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

