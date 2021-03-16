Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 9,400 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

LSXMK stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

