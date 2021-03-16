Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14,562.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 625,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,936 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after buying an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,641 shares of company stock worth $7,788,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

Shares of GM stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

