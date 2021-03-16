Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 596,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,218,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 79,793 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

CNP opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.