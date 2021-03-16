Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Grows Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,020,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,188 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Newmont by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,249,000 after acquiring an additional 987,392 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock worth $2,046,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

