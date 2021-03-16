Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,585 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $138.53 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.62.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

