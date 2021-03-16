Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Coupa Software by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Coupa Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Coupa Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,856 shares of company stock valued at $63,894,135 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $281.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.26 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -132.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COUP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.79.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

