Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

