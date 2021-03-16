Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 2,320 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

