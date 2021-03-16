Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 3,180 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 13.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 249,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in General Motors by 55.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

NYSE GM opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,641 shares of company stock valued at $7,788,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

