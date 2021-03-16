Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $424,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $42,654,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,016,000 after buying an additional 453,458 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 841,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after buying an additional 248,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,570,000 after buying an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $389,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,331 shares of company stock worth $22,580,747. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of BG opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $82.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

