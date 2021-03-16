Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $19,613,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,424,000 after buying an additional 69,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $173.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.45. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

