ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading Down 5.7%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s share price was down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 663,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,322,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $145.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

