ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 11th total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,954.0 days.

Shares of ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

