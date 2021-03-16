Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,480 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 0.4% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.58. 18,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,055. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $119.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.43.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

