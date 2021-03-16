Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Purchases 18,888 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,644,000 after buying an additional 108,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 246,282 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 331,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,289. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.65.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.