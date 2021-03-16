Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

