Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $9.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have commented on ASUR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

ASUR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,248. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $144.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

