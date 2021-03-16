Asure Software’s (ASUR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. Research analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter valued at $159,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

