At Home Group (HOME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $325,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,666 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

