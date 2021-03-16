At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price objective increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.28.

Shares of HOME opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,830 shares of company stock worth $3,836,666. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,276,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

