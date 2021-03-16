Athene (NYSE:ATH) Given Equal Weight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $51.05 on Monday. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after buying an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after buying an additional 1,790,344 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Athene by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after buying an additional 959,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Athene by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,278,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

