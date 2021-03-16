Athira Pharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATHA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Athira Pharma’s (NASDAQ:ATHA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 17th. Athira Pharma had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $204,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Athira Pharma’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 311,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth $197,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,068,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,399,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

