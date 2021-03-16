Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Short Interest Up 54.7% in February

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the February 11th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Atlas Energy Group stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Atlas Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma.

