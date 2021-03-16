ATN Hits Market Cap of $794,132.76 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One ATN token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ATN has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. ATN has a total market cap of $794,132.76 and $587,226.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00048988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00658116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026143 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00035821 BTC.

About ATN

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATN’s official website is atn.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

