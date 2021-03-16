Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AEXAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

AEXAY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. Atos has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

