Auctus Achieves Market Cap of $7.54 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $12,297.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00049635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.00662274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00071736 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00026156 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00035116 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,619,185 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Auctus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

