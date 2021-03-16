Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) versus Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Financial Survey

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Auxly Cannabis Group and Exelixis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Exelixis 0 3 7 0 2.70

Auxly Cannabis Group presently has a consensus target price of $0.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Exelixis has a consensus target price of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 34.05%. Given Exelixis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exelixis is more favorable than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Exelixis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Exelixis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $6.29 million 35.20 -$77.30 million N/A N/A Exelixis $967.78 million 7.79 $321.01 million $1.02 23.70

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -332.96% -47.37% -28.34% Exelixis 15.88% 8.55% 7.61%

Summary

Exelixis beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. In addition, Exelixis, Inc. is developing XL092, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer. Exelixis, Inc. has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

