Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.81 million, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

