Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Sells $476,800.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $476,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,582.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AVA opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Avista by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVA. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

