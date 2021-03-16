Axalta Coating Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 24,347 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 420% compared to the average volume of 4,682 call options.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,459. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

