Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16.75 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00048988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00658116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026143 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.