Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Matthew R. Mcbrady Sells 1,060 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $161,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AXON opened at $153.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.62 and a beta of 1.21. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

